Painted Furniture, Redware & Folk Art Make Strong Sale For Wm A. Smith - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A married Eighteenth Century Queen Anne highboy, selling for $4,425, and a circa 1830 paint-decorated deacon’s bench from Pennsylvania, which sold for $3,540, topped Wm. A Smith’s August 5 sale. The 30 pieces of redware included a 4-inch mug from the 1700s which, although with condition issues, brought $1,180. A pencil and ink miniature portrait on paper attributed to Raphaelle Peale, realizing $3,186, topped the folk art offerings which also included seven weathervanes and an exceptional diorama of a carved and painted early railway engine with a tender and passenger coach. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report to follow.