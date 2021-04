NANTUCKET, MASS. – Rafael Osona Auction’s April 24 sale was conducted during Daffodil Weekend and colorful furniture saw particularly strong results. Of particular note was a Nineteenth Century Scandinavian oak slant-front desk in blue paint that sold for $16,250 to a local Nantucket collector who was bidding online. Gail Osona said, “Painted Gustavian Scandinavian furniture is in high demand. The high prices realized are partly due to the demand and the current challenges of importing such from Sweden.” It was one of several pieces of Scandinavian painted furniture in the sale that outpaced presale expectations, all of which were from a Nantucket waterfront estate. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive sale recap will follow in a later issue.