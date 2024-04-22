Painted Buffalo Hide Robe Leads Native American For Freeman’s | Hindman

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Freeman’s | Hindman offered two sessions of Native American art, on April 19 and 24, with a mid-Nineteenth Century Southern Plains painted buffalo hide robe, cataloged as likely Comanche, earning an all-inclusive $41,275, well ahead of its $15/25,000 estimate. Depicting a “border and hourglass” pattern executed in red and green pigments with an overall yellow ground, it was marked “18.00,” which the catalog identifies as the trader’s price; it also notes that such robes are were painted and worn by women. The robe relates to two published examples, one from the Charles and Valerie Diker collection, the other from the Thaw collection. It descended from the family of Uriah Updegraff (1810-1882) and Ann Covode (1818-1869), the sister of “Honest John” Covode (1808-1871). A forthcoming issue will feature a more extensive sale recap of additional highlights.