Pabst Neon Lights The Way For Morphy Bidders

LAS VEGAS — At the top of Morphy Auctions’ more than 1,300-lot Soda Pop & Advertising auction, held June 7-8, was a double-sided Pabst Breweries porcelain neon advertising sign. In original condition and free of any damage including cracks, chips and flaking, the vibrant sign was bid well beyond its $2/6,000 estimate range to cross the block for $27,060 with buyer’s premium. The original can was marked “Acme Neon Electric Sign Co.” and the metal tag was stamped “Local Union 15 International Association of Sheetmetal Workers.” Fresh neon tubing and a new transformer that illuminated the bright blue and white colors helped to pique bidders’ interest. In all, the sign measured 42 inches high by 60 inches long and was 16 inches deep. More detailed coverage will be in a future issue.