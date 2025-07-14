PA House Bill 994 Proposes To Further Restrict Ivory Trade - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Representatives for the Art & Antiques Dealers League of America (AADLA) have alerted us that the Pennsylvania legislature — bowing to pressure from animal rights lobbyists — has put forth a bill to ban the sale of all animal parts, regardless if antique or modern. This runs counter to current Federal Fish & Wildlife guidelines and the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which permits the trade in antique ivory as long as certain permits or licenses are obtained and restrictions followed.

Scott Defrin, speaking on behalf of the AADLA, notes that while federal law permits the sale of ivory objects deemed to be antique (100 years old or older), the Pennsylvania bill substantially diminishes federal allowances.

If House Bill 994 passes, it will affect not only dealers and collectors who live and work in Pennsylvania, but also auctioneers in the state and, potentially, their buyers.

HB 994 has passed the Judiciary Committee and is pending a vote by state legislators. The AADLA has penned a letter — accessible at this link: www.aadla.com/ivory-statement —that anyone with a stake in the outcome of the vote is encouraged to send to a member of the Pennsylvania Senate; one need not be a resident of Pennsylvania to advocate against this bill. The AADLA hopes lawmakers can be encouraged to maintain legislation that protects the legal trade of antique ivory.

I urge readers to act to protect the industry.

Madelia Hickman Ring

Editor, Antiques and The Arts Weekly