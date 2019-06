HUDSON, N.Y. — Mihály Munkácsy’s (1844–1900) “A Stroll in the Woods,” an oil on panel with his signature, “M. Munkacsy” lower right, came to the block with a $10/15,000 estimate at Stair Galleries during its Fine Sale on June 22. With provenance to Sotheby’s May 1990 New York auction, the 22-by-18-inch (without frame) painting by the award-winning Hungarian artist was the subject of intense bidding from a pool of international bidders; an overseas winner paid $110,700, including the buyer’s premium, for the honor of taking the artwork home. For more information, 518-751-1000 or www.stairgalleries.com.