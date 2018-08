MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – Amongst the outstanding items in the respected Arthur and Sybil Kern collection, which was included in the first day offerings of Skinner’s two-day Americana sale August 12-13, was a mid-Eighteenth Century overmantel with leaping stags in a landscape. It is a well-known example, having been removed from a Framingham, Mass., house in 1840 and illustrated and discussed in Nina Fletcher Little’s American Decorative Wall Painting 1700-1850 and also included in the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition of wall paintings in 1952-53. It sold for $67,650, more than twice its estimate, in a strong sale. Other works that finished well above estimate included a colorful fireboard that brought $55,350 and a pair of portraits by Rufus Hathaway, which took $39,975. A full report will follow.