Over 1,500 Lots Sold In Lelands’ 2024 Summer Classic Auction

NEW YORK CITY — A Lebron James 2003-04 Exquisite Collection Basketball Rookie Patch Autograph Parallel “#8/23” sold for $351,029, a 2003 Topps Chrome LeBron James Black Refractor netted $126,725 and a Babe Ruth 1915 Red Sox rookie PSA Type I original team photo fetched $99,822 in Lelands’ 2024 Summer Classic Auction, which was conducted on June 29.

The 2003 Topps Chrome Black Reflector “#111” LeBron James Rookie sold was graded PSA GEM MINT 10. The card was number 326 out of 500.

The rare Type 1 Babe Ruth photo from his 1915 rookie season with the Red Sox was one of the earliest known images of Ruth as a member of the Boston-based team. The photo was taken prior to the start of the regular season at the Red Sox’s 1915 spring training facility in Arkansas.

Among other auction highlights were a circa 1974 Ernie DiGregorio Buffalo Braves rookie era game-worn jersey ($91,504), a Billy Martin 1956 All-Star game-used bat ($53,500), a 1952 Topps Baseball “#311” Mickey Mantle GD ($51,598) and an Ernie Davis circa 1960-61 Syracuse Orangemen game-worn jersey ($34,122).

The auction also featured a 1934 Tour of Japan album with team signature sheet and original photos ($32,497), a Nolan Ryan 1986 Astros game-worn jersey ($25,834), a Danny Gare 1974-75 Sabres rookie game-worn jersey ($17,854) and Tonya Harding’s infamous skating costume worn the day after the Nancy Kerrigan attack ($17,485).

Additional auction highlights included a 1988 Darryl Strawberry NLCS Games 3, 4, 5 photo-matched Mets game-worn jersey ($16,194), Anthony Edwards 2020-21 rookie Timberwolves game-worn photo-matched sneakers ($14,022), a Joseph Paul DiMaggio full names single-signed baseball ($11,816), Mickey Mantle’s 1960s Texas driver’s license ($9,766) and a 1991 Grateful Dead signed baseball from a San Francisco Giants employee ($9,101).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 732-290-8000 or www.lelands.com.