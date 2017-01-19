Outsider Art Fair Draws Opening Crowd In Manhattan



NEW YORK CITY — The Outsider Art Fair celebrates its 25th anniversary this year as it swings open the doors at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The show features over sixty dealers of quality work from outsider or self taught artists. “Don’t ever underestimate anybody,” said show owner Andrew Edlin on the talent shown throughout the aisles at the Jan. 19-22 fair. “Brilliance and genius reside in the most unlikely places.” The show drew large crowds as the market for outside art, or art brut, continues to grow at an impressive pace. For more information, www.outsiderartfair.com.