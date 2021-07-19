Ornate Italian Gate Swings To $33,210 At Stair Galleries Single-Owner Sale

HUDSON, N.Y. – On July 15, Stair Galleries offered property from the collection of Luigi Pellettieri, a single-owner sale to celebrate his passion for history, sculpture, paintings and furniture. For more than 40 years photographer Pellettieri honed his collector’s eye working with the best art dealers and auctioneers, so it was not surprising that his exemplary taste was reflected in the collection he amassed over a lifetime. The focus of his collection was European Sixteenth and Seventeenth Century furniture and works of art. It was led by an Italian iron and parcel-gilt hinged gate, possibly from Florence, Italy, standing 6 feet 1Ã½ inches high and 5 feet wide. It swung to $33,210, including buyer’s premium, from an estimate of $1,5/3,000. Watch for a full report in this sale in an upcoming issue.