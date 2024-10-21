Orlinski’s Blue ‘Kong’ Has Wild Rumpus At Kodner Galleries’ Modern Art Auction

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Richard Orlinski’s (French, b 1966) limited edition cast blue resin sculpture, “Mick Blue Wild Kong,” brought $40,400, including buyer’s premium, at Kodner Galleries’ October 16 auction featuring jewelry, Modern art and collectibles. Signed and numbered 6/8, the 43¼-inch-high piece was accompanied by an artist-signed certificate of authenticity dated 9/6/2021. Artnet describes Orlinski as a sculptor whose works are designed around the concept of “Born Wild,” in which the artist seeks to transform negative impulses into positive emotions. Working mostly with industrial materials, such as resin and aluminum, his favorite subjects include monumental and decorative animals. For more on this sale, see our upcoming review.