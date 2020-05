Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy D.L. Straight Auctioneers

STURBRIDGE, MASS. – D.L. Straight Auctioneer’s April 22 online-only Spring Americana and Folk Art sale featured nearly 350 lots and was more than 96 percent sold by lot. While Straight’s sales typically take place at the Sturbridge Host Hotel, that option was not available, nor were in-person previews once COVID-19 sheltering in place restrictions were in effect. Bidding was available only by absentee and online but to ensure clients could bid with confidence, the team at D.L. Straight rolled up their sleeves and provided additional photographs, videos and even videochats of things clients wanted to see.

“We tried to be their eyes; it worked out really well,” David Straight said, speaking with Antiques and The Arts Weekly by phone after the sale. “Great things still bring premium prices. I thought we got some good prices and I was really happy so much of the furniture sold.”

An early Eighteenth Century painted one-drawer joint stool from New England fetched the top price when it brought $5,520 from a private collector, well in excess of its $2/3,000 estimate. The stool retained its original red paint and height. The catalog said this form was traditionally from Putnam or Pomfret, Conn., and reinterpreted the ball turnings typically associated with Seventeenth Century craftsmanship. An unusual feature, the drawer suggests that the stool may have served several purposes, including that of a small table. A virtually identical stool is in the collection of Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

A two-item lot comprised of an early Eighteenth Century delft blue and white charger and a white candlestick brought $3,840 from a private collector in California; it was the second highest price in the sale. Trade buyers were also active at the sale, snapping up a circa 1690 “heart and crown” crest armchair from New York for $2,400 and a 1720-50 Connecticut Queen Anne painted pine chest of drawers with original red paint and vigorously scalloped skirt for $2,040.

Highlights of folk art included a Nineteenth Century sea captain weathervane that brought $1,440, a Bradley & Hubbard cast iron owl doorstop that finished at $1,200, and a Nineteenth Century painted barber pole closed at $900.

Prices cited include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

D.L. Straight’s next sale is still in the works but will most likely take place in June and will feature more Americana, painted furniture and folk art; and a period William and Mary highboy will be a featured lot.

For additional information, www.dlstraightauctioneers.com or 508-769-5404.