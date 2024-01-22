Oriental Rug Flies Out Of The Historic Delhi House

Published: January 22, 2024
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — The Historic Delhi House, Helen Penfield Adair estate, was offered for the first time after being untouched for generations in a sale conducted by Edward Schillaci and John Shultis of Two Feathers Antiques & Auction Services. The sale took place on January 20 at the Old Masonic Lodge and provided an opportunity to acquire many antiquities, art and collectibles; just about every category was represented as this estate was loaded. Of the sale’s approximately 212 lots, an antique Oriental carpet finished out in front, capturing $4,375 with buyer’s premium. The Delhi House was built in 1861 and housed all the items offered in this sale. Watch for a discussion of additional highlights in an upcoming issue.
