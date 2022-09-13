Oriental Carpets Fly, Trade Signs See Strong Interest Over McInnis’ Busy Weekend - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

AMESBURY, MASS. — John McInnis conducted a live, cataloged sale of Americana on September 10 and three themed online-only sales on September 11. The highest price of the Americana sale was $8,680, earned by a circa 1920 18-by-11½-foot Heriz carpet with a geometric design. The second highest price was earned by a large Hamadan carpet which sold for $5,890. The sale included several trade signs and some American furniture that did well. Whether through accident or design, there were several paintings of sheep that did well with “Grazing Sheep” by John Joseph Enneking finishing at $4,650. Folk art included later hooked rugs and weathervanes, and much more. One of the online sales was devoted to Asian antiques, with intense bidding for two of the Chinese porcelain vases still going strong more than two hours after other lots in the sale began to close. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more detailed report will follow in a future issue.