Orianne Collins’ Collection Goes Platinum For Kodner

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – On February 3, Kodner Galleries offered 298 lots of jewelry, couture and the collection of Phil Collins’ ex-wife, Orianne Collins, who donated a portion of the sales to her charity, the Never Give Up Foundation. The sale was carried on three online platforms with phone and absentee bidding rounding out the bidding options and the sale realized $2,165,920 with more than 87 percent sold by lot. Kevin Patrick Taylor, Kodner’s general manager and head of cataloging and research, noted that Kodner Galleries has seen increasing interest and participation in recent months. “This is the second time in two months that we’ve set a record for Kodner Galleries.” The Collins’ acrimonious divorce had been played out in the press and when word got out about the sale, the media spotlight attracted bidders to Kodner in unprecedented numbers, even given their recent uptick in online bidding and buying.

“We had 1,400 registered online, which is the most we’ve ever had for any sale,” said Taylor. “The auction got a lot of presale press; it was a major story and why we had so many bidders, including people who had no auction experience. We had 150 bids on one of his gold records; we’ve never had that many bids on a single item.”

The first four lots in the sale consisted of awards presented to Phil Collins and included three gold records and one lot of assorted awards, which generated an extraordinary level of interest. The gold record for his swan song album Pictures at Eleven that had been presented to Phil Collins in 1982 got the sale off to a strong start, flying to $4,840, the first lot in the sale. It was followed by the gold record award Phil Collins won in 1983 for his Es Paranza Records album The Principles of Moments, which soared to $5,808. The third single gold record on offer, another for The Principle of Moments, Collins’ collaborative record with Robert Plant, attracted the most interest and grooved to $6,050. The fourth lot – three assorted music awards given to Phil Collins between 1990 and 1994 – won $4,598. Taylor reported that more than 350 phone and absentee bids were recorded on those four lots alone. When asked if Phil Collins had more gold records, Taylor confirmed that the musician had kept the awards he wanted. While Taylor would not disclose where the awards were going, he said interest in the sale came “from all over the world.”

Orianne Collins’ ready-to-wear clothing, jewelry and accessories saw considerable interest with names like Chanel, Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Christian Laboutin and Gucci attracting bids well over estimates and selling for a combined $61,435. A 3.9-carat diamond and platinum engagement ring that had been estimated at $10/15,000 dazzled bidders, one who shelled out $16,940 for the sparkler.

The estimate ranges in the sale, particularly for many of the Collins’ lots, were broad, with a very modest low estimate and a wide spread between it and the high estimate. “We’ve been giving a large range,” Taylor said. “Particularly with new people bidding at auction, a low estimate stimulates bidding.”

In the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, jewelry auctions around the country typically see a brisk business and that described the action at Kodner’s to a tee, with competitive bidding and strong results throughout. Estimates – and corresponding prices – for fine jewelry were anything but modest and the fine jewelry section of the sale raked in a total of $1,694,000, more than three-quarters of the auction’s total. The best of the bling was a 10.35-carat round brilliant cut loose diamond in F color, VS1 clarity with a GIA report that closed at $484,000. Topping expectations and selling for $139,150 was a 8.15-carat ruby, diamond and platinum ring. An exemplary example of a tennis bracelet – one which Taylor described as “if you want a great one, that’s the one” – featured 25 round brilliant cut diamonds in 18K white gold that weighed a total of 26.09 carats and sold for $60,500.

Given the timing of the sale, engagement rings were a hot commodity and Taylor said they had sold one to a man, bidding on the phone, who needed to receive it before Valentine’s Day so he could propose. A 5.45-carat round brilliant cut diamond and platinum engagement ring in L color and VS2 clarity sold within estimate, for $38,720. Also bringing expectant prices at $31,460 was a 4.25-carat round brilliant cut diamond and 14K gold engagement ring with IGL certification.

Two jewelry lots had both been acquired at a Christie’s New York “Magnificent Jewels” sale on December 11, 2007 and both met expectations. Bringing $133,100 was a 13.05-carat antique cushion cut diamond ruby and platinum ring with two pear-shaped rubies and round brilliant cut diamonds. There was no lack of documentation for a 50.23-carat ruby, diamond and 18K white gold jewelry suite made of a necklace, bracelet and pendant earrings that achieved $90,750; it was accompanied by six gemological lab reports indicating that the rubies had not been heat-treated and probably originated in Burma and Madagascar.

A selection of more than two dozen watches timed the sale, with five luxury pieces leading the group. A Patek Philippe Nautilus Date-Moon phase stainless steel bracelet watch with black-blue dial brought the most, achieving $84,700, just a few bid increments short of its high estimate. Another Patek Philippe, an Aquanaut 5167A, did what it had been expected to do and sold for $43,560. Three Rolex pieces rounded out the luxury offerings, with an 18K Cosmograph Daytona, an 18K Daytona and a Daytona in white gold all selling for $36,300.

Interest towards the end of a sale often wanes but that was not the case here. A group of seven lots of vintage stamps and commemorative coin lots all exceeded expectations and surprised Taylor, who attributed the result to new bidders. A group of 11 1972 Eisenhower silver dollars sold for nearly eight times its high estimate to finish at $787 and a vintage assorted United States stamp collection brought $363.

The only lot of furniture in the sale was the last lot to cross the block, an antique French Louis XVI-style writing desk with inset clock that made $3,146, just beyond its low estimate.

Kodner Galleries’ March 3 sale will feature more pieces from Orianne Collins’ collection, including designer and ready-to-wear couture, purses and luggage pieces.

Kodner is at 45 South Federal Highway. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.