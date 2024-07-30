Opfer Offers The Eclectic Collector At The Forge, Led By Firearms

Review by W.A. Demers

TIMONIUM, MD. — At Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s July 18 Eclectic Collector at The Forge auction, a Winchester 1894 rifle was the sale’s top lot, taking in $2,640 from a local, private gun enthusiast. The popular lever-action model was considered perfect for hunting in thick brush for deer, bear, wild hogs and other fast-moving game. A takedown Winchester Center Fire 30-30, this rifle came with a Lyman adjustable sight. It was a total of 44 inches in length with a 22-inch barrel.

Turkeys and waterfowl beware. A W.J. Jeffery 12-gauge double barrel shotgun set its sights on a $500/800 estimate, but did much better, finishing at $1,800. With a fitted case, the gun’s barrel was 28 inches long.

Another 12-gauge double barrel shotgun, a Parker of Vulcan steel also came with a fitted case. Exhibiting normal wear and with a 30-inch-long barrel, it made $960.

A Marlin .44 caliber rifle, Model 1894 with lever action, featured a micro-groove barrel and .44 caliber Remington magazine. Normal wear got the 20-inch-long-barrel firearm to $600.

Numrich Arms, now Numrich Gun Parts Corporation, in Hurley, N.Y., sold the Carbine 30 M1, inland division model fitted with a Tasco scope. Here, it brought $570.

In addition to choice firearms, this sale featured a large selection of Griswold cast iron cookware. It’s a highly coveted product with many collecting clubs around the United States.

As for the company itself, Griswold Manufacturing was an American company that produced cast iron kitchenware in Erie, Penn., from 1865 to 1957. Griswold led the production of cast iron cookware for nearly 100 years, and, even internationally, the brand had the cachet for its high quality. Find a Griswold collector today and they will tell you the vintage pieces are better than modern ones.

The highest-selling piece in this auction was a Griswold No. 14 skillet featuring a No. 14 self-basting skillet cover. Marked “Griswold Erie PA U.S.A.,” the 15¼-inch-diameter skillet, 2½ inches deep, sold for $840.

A cast iron Griswold Skillet No. 13 with a 14-inch diameter and 2-inch-depth, brought $780, and a bid of $540 took a group of eight Griswold cast iron skillets and related parts.

Christmas came early to the winning bidder of a set of Santa and other puzzle blocks, featuring cardboard with original paper lithograph illustrations over a wooden box. Wear was considered normal on the antique puzzle set measuring 21 by 16 inches. It sold for $2,400.

For political memorabilia collectors, there was a C.D. Kenny pinback button welcoming Theodore Roosevelt. The 1¼-inch diameter pin campaigned to $1,320.

Additionally, a C.D. Kenny wall clock with a Gilbert oak regulator and lower glass advertising “Teas, Coffees, Sugars” went out at $1,020.

Fetching $900 was a James Holly (1855-1935) high canvasback decoy measuring 16 inches long. Born and raised in Havre de Grace, Md., Holly was better known as a builder of a distinct style of boat, designed and primarily built for gunning. His duck decoys are long and slender; he also made redhead, blackhead and mallard decoys.

An oak counter case — tiered, with sliding upper rear doors, lower mirrored sliding doors and a curved plexiglass front — measured 36 inches high by 48 inches long. It left the gallery at $780.

A total of $720 was the price paid for a Jennings Challenger slot machine with a chrome case. The 5-cent machine both lit up and was in working condition.

The same price was attained by a Lloyd Cargile folk cane, which was inscribed with: “If Fame is to come only after death, I am in no hurry for it.” The 38-inch cane was fitted with a sterling band.

A shorebird carving by E.J. “Pete” Peterson — measuring 12 inches long with carved and painted wood — capped the sale’s top highlights. It garnered $510.

A total of 175 bidders were registered for this timed and internet-only auction, conducted through Opfer’s online bidding platform. Rarely does the firm have reserves, and in this sale the sell-through rate was 99 percent. The sale concluded with a total of $47,985.

Prices include the buyer’s premium, as stated by the auction house. The next timed, internet-only auction will be August 22, and there are several more collectible auctions scheduled for this fall. For additional information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.