ONLINE — Pook & Pook is fresh off summer vacation and ready to jump into the fall auction season with a two-day online-only decorative arts auction. Beginning Wednesday, August 29, and concluding on Thursday, August 30, the sale features more than 1,500 lots and encompasses American and Continental decorative arts. Online bidding for both days will begin at 9 am exclusively on bidsquare.com.

Faithful Pook & Pook buyers have come to expect a vast assortment of early American furniture and folk art from the Pennsylvania auction house, and August’s auction will not disappoint. Items to adorn one’s walls include velvet theorems, folk portraits, colorful fraktur, primitive landscapes, silhouettes, needlework and pocket-sized portraits. To fill those empty spaces in one’s domicile, this sale has everything from tall case clocks to tavern tables. Many lots of textiles are on offer with dozens of quilts, numerous coverlets and hooked rugs aplenty. A selection of American pewter is a boon to the sale, as is a great many lots of painted country Americana, Native American basketry, slip-decorated redware and cobalt-decorated stoneware. Items on offer from further abroad include Gaudy Dutch and Gaudy Welsh porcelain, Oriental carpets, blue and white Staffordshire and Chinese porcelain and jade.

Collections from various estates will comprise a large portion of the two-day sale. Objects from both near and far have found their way to Downingtown to cross the auction block, with a large group of items coming from as far as Santa Fe, N.M. Items from collections in Cherry Hill, N.J., and from estates across Chester, Bucks, Berks and Lancaster counties will also be on offer.

Great conversation pieces to embellish every corner of one’s home are found throughout the sale. Among them are a whimsical collection of everyday early American objects, including a sign painter’s toolkit, a Kentucky bluegrass seeder, a Sheraton shaving mirror, a brass boxing bell, a pair of English silver wine funnels and an oil painting of two lemons. A Regency mahogany cheese wheel, a sterling silver muffineer and a green painted squirrel cage are just a sampling of the eclectic mix of objects on offer.

Gallery exhibitions are scheduled for Monday, August 27, and Tuesday, August 28, 10 am – 4 pm both days. Live bidding will commence at 9 am on Wednesday, August 29, and again at 9 am on Thursday, August 30.

Pook & Pook is at 463 East Lancaster Avenue. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.