One Show Stands As May Brimfield Is Mostly Cancelled, All Eyes On July

By Tom O’Hara

BRIMFIELD, MASS.— Due to restrictions from both the Massachusetts State Department of Health and additional rules from Hampden County and Town of Brimfield, most of the individual show promoters have made the decision to not hold events during the May 11-16 Brimfield Week of shows. In polling the individual promoters, many felt they could not meet the additional requirements in time for this world famous week of antiques shopping.

Restrictions included a very limiting number of people per acre at any one time, special restrictions and heavy fines for eating while standing, and more. Pat Waite, owner of Central Park Antiques Show, added “One serious consideration is that the State [Department of Health} could step in at the last minute and say ‘No Show’ as late as the day before opening.”

Brimfield Auction Acres (formerly J&J) will be open as perhaps the only show in town, Wednesday through Saturday, May 12-15. Rusty Corriveau, co-owner with his wife Katy, said they will comply with the social distancing rules with their exhibiting dealers, food service and parking at their site. As a special accommodation, there will be no charge for shoppers.

There are several shops incorporated with show fields, which are open now and will remain open including Faxon’s Antique Center and Brimfield Barns.

Each field is an independent business with its own rules of operation.

Promoters are confident and optimistic that the Brimfield July shows, scheduled July 13-18, will resume as normal.