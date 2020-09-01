One Of N.C. Wyeth’s Last Unfinished Works Takes $108,000 At Thomaston Place Sale

THOMASTON, MAINE – N.C. Wyeth was working on “First Farmer of The Land” depicting George Washington on horseback just hours before his accidental death in 1945. The large unfinished charcoal drawing was used as a study for a painting and was the cover of the February 1946 issue of Country Gentleman magazine and it sold for $108,000 at the August 29 and 30 sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries. The painting is displayed at the N.C. Wyeth Studio owned by the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Penn.

The sale, which grossed $2.25 million, included a number of outstanding Asian items, several Luminist paintings, large cased ship models, gold and diamond jewelry and much more. A full report will follow.