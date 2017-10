HATFIELD, PENN. —Alderfer Auction conducted a two-day auction of dolls on October 3 – 4 both online and at its auction gallery. On October 4 a bisque-headed rabbit with no ears came to the block with a $500/750 estimate—it went on to sell for $18,000 including premium. “This is a wonderful piece—fashioned after the 1920s ‘Jack Rabbit’ series of books by ‘Uncle Dave,’ David Cory, and published by Grosset & Dunlap,” according to Ranae Gabel of Alderfer Auction.

The 18-inch tall, rabbit has big stationary brown eyes and an open smiling mouth. It sports a curly gray wig, cloth body with white leather arms, and individual fingers on its hands.

Dressed in cotton plaid dress, red petticoat, white pantaloons and bonnet, the rabbit has on brown oilcloth heeled shoes. The winning bidder said it was a "one-of-a-kind."

