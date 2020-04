ONLINE – Online antiques dealer Jason McKenna, who runs Boxing Ostrich Antiques, is no stranger to selling online, though Brimfield was always his favorite in-person selling event of the year.

In light of Brimfield’s May cancellation, McKenna decided to create an upload event on Facebook April 14, which he dubbed “Digital Brimfield:” an album of more than 100 folk and Americana objects he had planned to bring to the show.

“It went better than I expected,” McKenna told Antiques and The Arts Weekly. “I got a good jump on digitizing my inventory so I didn’t have any competition in the ‘virtual show’ department. I sold ten items yesterday and two more this morning.”

Among the sales was a 4-inch pottery head found in Illinois, a 31-inch-long trade sign that read “Carpenter/Odd Jobs – A.J. Pettis,” a Nineteenth Century geometric match safe with a burnt orange finish, an early 1900s 17-inch-tall carved nude lady, a mid-Twentieth Century painted pilot house eagle originally found in Virginia, a 1930s rooster toy and a 5-inch-tall African American carved and painted portrait bust.

For additional information, www.boxingostrichantiques.com.