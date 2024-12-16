Onderdonk Landscape Brings A Sunny Morning To Texas Art Sale

DALLAS — Julian Onderdonk’s “Sunny Mornings Southwest Texas” (1909) sold for $118,750 to lead Heritage Auction’s Texas Art Signature Auction on December 14. This extraordinary painting was replete with the hallmark careful brushwork, extended vista and close observation of the dry, warm feel of a central Texas landscape by the artist widely regarded as the best-known and recognized Texas Impressionist. It had provenance to Long Island, N.Y., businessman, amateur artist and collector I. David Orr, prior to passing by descent to the seller. It was the top lot in a 89-lot sale that realized $543,612. Prices given include the buyer’s premium. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.