SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. – Just as the clock struck 9 am on July 4, pastor Nikki Edleman rang the ceremonial opening bell for Antiques and Artisans in the Church Yard as the sun momentarily broke through the clouds, bathing the yard of the Stevens Memorial United Methodist Church in a welcoming light. It was an overcast day but buyers were out in force for this outdoor event. Many noted that the clouds certainly beat the scorching heat of previous years.

Over the speakers the radio played various patriotic songs and right before the bell rang, Jimi Hendrix’s Star Spangled Banner rang out.

It was the first show that many exhibitors had done in over a year, and certainly the first that Debbie Turi, show promoter for the event, had successfully got off the ground since early 2020. Thirty-six vendors, only two of them artisans, spread their wares to an eager crowd that lined up early that morning and throughout the day. More than 1,200 customers walked through the gate.

Standing aside the church, whose congregation was founded in 1857, we asked Turi if she was excited to be back in business with her shows again. “Oh God, yes,” she said. “Thrilled.”

About eight of the dealers were new to the show, interspersed among the mainstays that arrive each year from as far as Pennsylvania.

Perhaps the only thing missing this year was the regular pancake breakfast, not permitted under current health guidelines, which required a catering license that the church did not possess. High hopes it returns next year, along with the exhibitors and customers who make this show an annual delight.

For additional information, www.dturiantiqueshows.com or 973-464-9793.