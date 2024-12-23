Oldest Inscribed Ten Commandments Tablet Achieves $5 Million At Sotheby’s

NEW YORK CITY — At Sotheby’s New York, the oldest inscribed stone tablet of the Ten Commandments — dating to the Late Roman-Byzantine period (circa 300-800 CE) — achieved $5,040,000, surpassing its pre-sale estimate of $1/2 million. The 115-pound marble artifact, inscribed in Paleo-Hebrew, sparked fierce global competition, with more than ten minutes of intense bidding before ultimately being acquired by an anonymous buyer who plans to donate it to an Israeli institution.

The tablet was the sole focus of a single-lot sale, which took place on December 18.

“The result reflects the unparalleled importance of this artifact. To stand before this tablet is an experience unlike any other — it offers a direct connection to the shared roots of faith and culture that continue to shape our world today. Presenting such a treasure from antiquity has been a profound honor, and seeing it resonate so deeply with collectors globally is immensely rewarding,” noted Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts

Unearthed in 1913 along the southern coast of the Land of Israel, this extraordinary tablet is the only complete example of its kind from antiquity. A tangible link to ancient beliefs that have profoundly shaped global religious and cultural traditions, it serves as a rare testament to history.

