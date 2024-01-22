Old Master, Washington’s Thanksgiving Doc Top Mix In Two-Day Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota Estate Auction’s January 20-21 sale, which featured art from the late Twentieth Century all the way back to Old Master works, saw robust action on both days. Leading the sale on the second day was an Old Master painting cataloged as by the Rembrandt School, which was estimated $300/600 and started with an opening bid of $200. It rapidly advanced to its final price of $47,360, including buyer’s premium, after a LiveAuctioneers bidder and an Invaluable bidder tangled; Invaluable ultimately victorious. Now heading to Switzerland, it had a California consignor who was offering it from the collection of a doctor residing in Italy, who in turn had three authenticated Rembrandt paintings. This painting bore a Christie’s “P” stamp in black ink within a rectangle on the upper stretcher verso, with overall size 26¾ by 23 inches. The overall sales’ top lot, however, was a Thanksgiving Day Proclamation by George Washington. It, too, was estimated $300/600 but soared to $62,720 with an Invaluable bidder from New York winning the lot. More on highlights from the two-day sale will follow.