Old Master Portrait Achieves Masterful Price For Weschler’s

ROCKVILLE, MD. — A surprise result just two lots into the 355-lot Capital Collections Auction set a very high bar at Weschler’s on Friday, September 24. Bringing $272,000 on an estimate of $1/1,500 was an unsigned portrait of a gentleman cataloged as “manner of Rembrandt van Rijn (Dutch, 1606-1669),” done in oil on panel and measuring just 7 by 6 inches.

Colette Chipman, Weschler’s fine art specialist, said, “It became clear immediately that the work was something special because of the sheer amount of interest! On auction day, we had both international and US bidders, mostly on the phone. There is some belief that it could be an original work rather than school of, whether that it is something that can be authenticated remains to be seen.

“The history of the piece is also quite interesting. It was a gift to the Monastic Community at the Mount Calvery Retreat House and Monastery in Santa Barbara, Calif., sometime in the 1980s. Unfortunately, the Retreat House, along with virtually all its contents was destroyed in the Tea Fire of November 2008. According to the monastery, the painting was one of only a few small pieces that were saved at the very last minute. Unfortunately, all documentation was destroyed.”

Chipman noted that the piece had been transferred to the Anglican Monastery of the Holy Cross in West Park, N.Y., recently before heading to auction.

A buyer in the United States, bidding on the phone, had the top bid.

