Old Kinderhook Frames Sale Nicely

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy Old Kinderhook Auction Company

STUYVESANT, N.Y. – Old Kinderhook Auction Company’s (OKAC) sale the evening of April 30 featured slightly more than 250 lots, of which about 90 percent sold on the day of the auction. Featuring property from several estates, the sale was online-only, without auction previews in compliance with state and local coronavirus mandates. Staff were on hand at OKAC on the day of the sale to coordinate phone and absentee bidding, and oversee the internet platforms.

A few days after the sale, Antiques and The Arts Weekly spoke with OKAC partner, Errol Farr, who said they were very pleased with the results of the sale.

The auction featured 52 lots of frames, all from a private collection, which accounted for 20 percent of the offerings; the quality of those denoted by the fact that seven of the top ten prices realized in the sale were for frames. Leading the group were two frames by Frederick Harer, one in gold leaf, the other, silver gilt, which brought the top two prices of the sale, $3,960 and $2,760, respectively. A frame designed by Stanford White and attributed to Newcomb Macklin rounded out the top three prices, achieving $2,640. Farr said there were more frames in the collection that had not been offered but which would be offered at some point.

Jewelry lots filled in some of the remaining top spots in the sale and was sourced from several collections, consignors and estates. Among the notable results was a Nineteenth Century 18K French gold and diamond en tremblant brooch that made $2,160; a Victorian 14K gold link necklace that reached $1,200 and an antique 18K gold Georgian-style brooch with a 1.5-carat natural emerald, amethysts, rose cut diamonds and pearls that realized $990. An unusual pre-Columbian-style carved onyx pendant with 14K bezel closed at $540.

Other highlights of the sale included a cased 76-piece set of Christofle silver plated flatware in the Fidelio or Baguette pattern that sold for $960 and a large Hudson River School painting that depicted, possibly, Kaaterskil Creek, realized $870, nearly nine times its low estimate. Another good result for fine art was $600 for an Orientalist street scene.

Prices quoted include the in-house buyer’s premium but may not include any applicable online bidding surcharge.

The next sale at OKAC has not yet been determined.

Old Kinderhook Auction Company is at 446 Newton Hook Road. For more information, www.oldkinderhookauction.com or 518-912-4747.