Old Kinderhook Captured By Bejarong Lidded Bowl - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

VALATIE, N.Y. — On August 9 and 10, Old Kinderhook Auction Company conducted a two-day marathon sale, August Or Bust 2022, offering almost 1,100 lots. The top lot of both auctions was a grouping of a Benjarong porcelain bowl with a lid and a porcelain Japanese tea cup. The bowl showed overglazed decorations of mythological figures, medallions and a turn finial, and the cup sported two men with accessories. Benjarong porcelain is often given as a gift on special occasions such as a wedding or New Year’s Day, and the group lot sold for an exponential $17,400 against its $50/100 estimate. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More on this two-day sale in an upcoming issue.