Old Hickory Desk, With Provenance To Expert, Peaks At Blanchard’s Adirondack Sale

POTSDAM, N.Y. – When something that once belonged to the expert crosses the block, bidders usually take notice. That was the case in the August 13 Annual Premier Adirondack Online Auction at Blanchard’s Auction Service, when the very first lot out of the gate – a rare Old Hickory writing desk with gallery – more than quadrupled its high estimate to achieve $17,700 and the highest price of the sale.

The circa 1914 desk had belonged to Ralph Kylloe, who had owned it for more than 25 years. Kylloe wrote the Old Hickory Furniture Book and is considered one of the foremost experts on Old Hickory furniture today. The desk was accompanied by an Old Hickory side chair and a copy of Kylloe’s book and was noted to be a rare example. It took more than 100 bidding increments to sell, with a private collector from the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks being the last bidder standing. Stay tuned for a longer sale recap in a future issue.