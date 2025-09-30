Old-Fashioned Fun At The 18th Annual Lockwood-Mathews Flea - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Carly Timpson

NORWALK, CONN. — On Sunday, September 14, more than 80 dealers and an ample shopping crowd took to the grounds at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM) in Norwalk to celebrate the organization’s 18th annual Old-Fashioned Flea Market.

The museum’s executive director, Susan Gilgore, PhD, shared her thoughts following the show: “The event was received with great enthusiasm by the public and this year, LMMM was able to increase its vendor base with more than 80 choosing this venue to sell their merchandise. The White Elephant Table registered record sales, surpassing previous years by 20 percent, with generous support from community members’ donations while the mini tours inside the Mansion’s first floor hosted well over 100 visitors.”

Those tours, which were conducted during just a portion of the event for $5, helped strengthen the connection between the Flea Market and the museum’s mission. Gilgore noted, “The strong attendance inside the institution, despite the beautiful weather, shows how after a two-year closure for mechanical upgrades, shoppers were inspired to take a peek at this iconic Mansion and the new exhibition, ‘Bulls of Wall Street’ on Gilded Age finance with rare artifacts from the New York Stock Exchange and our regional partners.”

With the recent close of nearby Monger’s Market, which was a weekly flea market in Bridgeport, many of the conglomerate’s permanent vendors have had to seek other opportunities. One such vendor was Charlene Boyer, who sells under the name Especially Yours. Boyer shared, “It’s my first time back in five years, since Monger’s Market closed. I do enjoy it a lot and it’s so nice here.” The Trumbull, Conn., dealer specializes in vintage barware, particularly Midcentury Modern beer glasses, pilsners and collectible barware. She pointed out other special pieces, though they were different from the glass that she’s best known for: several blown art glass examples from the Polish Krosno Glass and Józefina Art Factories.

Beside her was Tamara Winton of Rye Brook, N.Y. This was Winton’s first year selling at the Old-Fashioned Flea Market, and she shared that her attendance was upon the suggestion of a friend. Winton has been a long-time supporter of Project Linus, a national charity that provides blankets to children in need. To raise funds for the organization, Winton crafts and sells handmade blankets, pillows and reusable bags. She noted making some sales early on in the day and was looking forward to spreading the word about Project Linus.

While most of the vendors were reselling, there were several others who were artisans like Winton. Kara Robertson, who traveled from Brooklyn, N.Y., to set up her booth, illustrates witty greeting cards. Some examples included a pair of potatoes in party hats with text that read “Have a spud-tacular birthday!” and one with “Thank you very mush” written in the middle of several mushrooms.

Caitlin Abruzzo is the artist of the Coloring For Nerds series of coloring books, which includes “House Plants,” “Fever Dreams” and “Graffiti People.” She had copies of these for sale, as well as stickers, magnets and etched glassware that she designed. In addition to her creations, Abruzzo was also offering vintage cookware, glassware, frames and art. This was the Norwalk-based dealer’s first time selling at the show, and she told us most of her sales are online through Amazon or Etsy, where she sells under the name Mirth Design Shop.

For people searching for material nostalgia, Patti Davis, back for year three, had you covered. Her sprawling tables were covered with all things collectible, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cereal boxes and bubble gum cards to Coca-Cola cans and bottles to Hot Wheels cars to Swatch watches to an oversized Garfield Pez dispenser. When asked about the collection and where the items came from, the Norwalk-based dealer told us, “This is just my life!”

Other collectible items were found with Ursula Caterbone, who had multiple tables lined with Department 56 Snow Village ceramics. Some examples that were still available when we spoke to her included “The Christmas Shop,” “The Brandon Bungalow,” “The Secret Garden Florist,” “Dairy Barn” and collaborations with Harley-Davison, such as “Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Shop” and “Patrolling The Road.” She had other Christmas-themed offerings, including Hallmark Keepsake ornaments, caroling figures and wintry tress. This was Caterbone’s first year selling at the Old-Fashioned Flea Market, and she reported it being a success, saying, “I’ve sold a bunch of Snow Village already — one woman came by and bought five!”

More ceramics, though not especially themes, were offered by Alica Vargas of Ridgefield, Conn. Vargas’s booth had a diverse array of goods, which enticed a steady flow of shoppers. Filling her tables and sprawled on blankets were ceramic kitchenware, Pyrex dishes, porcelain figurines, jade, Shaker boxes, a cased Beanie Baby, jewelry, handbags and other fashion accessories.

Those with eclectic tastes, especially as it pertains to fashion, may have found favor in the neighboring booth of Claudia Connor. Connor, who currently resides in Norwalk, told us, “This is my first time ever selling at a flea market. This is all my personal collection. I lived overseas, in Africa and Asia, so these are things that I picked up along the way and now I need to get rid of some stuff.” She had a few racks of clothing from various origins, scarves and jewelry, as well as assorted items such as dishes, napkin rings, miniature boxes, baskets and plush toys.

Jewelry was the sole focus of Margaret Harber, who has been setting up a tent at this event for two years now. The Norwalk resident specializes in vintage jewelry, from necklaces to earrings to bracelets, and sells at several other flea markets and events locally. Selling at a flat price, all of her pieces were $5 each, or two for $9, which we thought was a great deal!

Edith Hatfield, from East Hampton, Conn., set up her booth with a wire rack down the middle for hanging framed art and clothing and sprawling tables and cloths on the ground for miscellaneous items. She reported several sales, listing “jewelry, Oriental pottery, perfumes, metal pieces like baskets… It’s been good!” Exemplifying that strength, a shopper came over to buy a metal planter as we were speaking.

Also making diverse sales was Robert England, who is from Guilford, Conn. England is in his third year dealing at this event and he shared, “People are buying primitive stuff… definitely vintage pieces, but they’re really drawn to unusual things, like an African bracelet and a really neat painting on wood.” Items he still had on offer included carved wood sculptures, music boxes, poison and drug bottles, tea kettles, indigenous art, candlesticks, bowls and more.

A few of the vendors told us that this was their first time at a show, and they don’t consider themselves dealers even though they were selling antiques. One of those was Vicki Brandenhoff; she told us, “This is all my father’s stuff. He’s getting older and it’s time to lessen the load, to downsize the collection a bit.” Items from his collection included an assortment of beer trays and barware, lighting, advertising — including a great mirrored sign for “Mustang / Custom Pistol Grips” — tools, bottles, keys, cameras and art.

Another seller with a similar motivation was Anne Legge. Her father, Steve Balser, was the chair of this show until he passed last year. Legge was in town to continue her father’s legacy, and to help move merchandise from his shop, Old Horizon Antiques. “My dad loved this show. I am really happy to be here, continuing on in his spirit,” she shared.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our volunteers and co-chair Rose Carroll who really carried the day with their hard work and perseverance. Communities all across Connecticut and beyond love this event, as it features great vendors, year after year, and a National Historic Landmark in the background that beckoned to be seen,” shared Gilgore.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is at 295 West Avenue. For information, www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or 203-838-9799.