Odd Foot Out: $15,200 Massachusetts Corner Chair Tops Casco Bay Sale

FREEPORT, MAINE – An Eighteenth Century mahogany Massachusetts corner chair with urn-form splats, one claw and ball foot and three other legs ending in pad feet, brought $15,200, far more than the estimate at Casco Bay’s March 13 sale in Freeport, Maine. The chair, with Israel Sack provenance, had some condition issues and was just one piece of a selection of early furniture that performed well, including a Massachusetts block-front desk and a Maine tall case clock. Some Shaker items did well as did some unusual gameboards and trade signs. The sale included early redware, stoneware, Asian items and much more.

A full report will follow.