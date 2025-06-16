Oberon’s Olmec Mask Dominates Ethnographic At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — An Olmec mask from Mexico’s Gulf Coast, circa 1200-500 BCE, that the actress Merle Oberon received as a gift in 1956, sold for $62,500 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Ethnographic Art sale on June 13. Described as “magnificent,” the slightly larger than life sized mask was carved from speckled green jade and stood 9 inches tall. The 529-lot auction, which featured Native American, Pre-Columbian and Tribal works of art, was conducted in two sessions and tallied $968,629. Prices reported include the buyer’s premium. A future issue will feature additional highlights from the auction.