Nye Puts A Ring On 2022 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — John and Kathy Nye like to sell jewelry in their last sale of the year, recognizing bling and baubles make for good holiday presents. Nye & Company’s December 7-8 Estate Treasures Auction featured three or four good collections of jewelry, which topped the leaderboard. Earning $55,350 with buyer’s premium was a platinum and diamond marquis engagement ring centering a 6.10-carat diamond with K color and SI1 clarity that was accompanied not only by an unmarked yellow gold cocktail jacket but a GIA certificate. From one of the large jewelry collections mentioned above, it will be staying in the New York metropolitan area. A lengthier review of the sale will be published in an upcoming issue.