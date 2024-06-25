Nye Kicks Off Father’s Day Weekend With Gentleman Collector Auction

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — The contents of a local property John Nye described as “packed to the gills, with everything you could imagine: taxidermy, vehicles, artwork, meteorites among other things,” was a sizeable component of Nye & Company’s inaugural Gentleman Collector auction June 12-13. Providing exactly 651 lots of sporting and fine art, collectibles, musical instruments, tools and everything that might appeal to a masculine aesthetic — or for those still looking for a unique Father’s Day present — was on offer.

Andrew Holter, the firm’s recently minted president, sent his feedback from Baltimore, where he was taping Antiques Roadshow. “We were really pleased with the sale, which brought a large number of new bidders and buyers to Nye & Company. We set out to hold an auction with material that we aren’t known for selling, but that is fun and collectible. We found the participants to be enthusiastic, passionate, knowledgeable and competitive. Over half the auction was paid for and picked up within 24 hours. Clients can expect to see another ‘mantiques’ type sale in the future.”

Earning a solid $10,625 and top-lot honors was an official American League baseball, dated to circa 1942-45, which had been autographed by Babe Ruth. Authenticated by JSA, the ball sold to a first-time Nye bidder, a private collector in New Jersey.

Hal Foster, the creator of the Prince Valiant comic strip, inscribed the original artwork for a Sunday comic strip dated June 20, 1965, to Bill Dempsey, one time the circulation manager of Gannett Co., publications, one of the largest US newspaper publishers; Dempsey’s grandson was the seller. The buyer, at $10,000, was a private collector in the Midwest.

Nostalgia can be a powerful motivator among collectors and that was the case with a 1975 Triking three-wheeled sports car, which zoomed to $8,125, an increase over the $5,500 it brought when it was sold at auction in 2004. Nye said the buyer — a private collector in Tennessee — had recently retired and planned to rekindle his youth by driving it up and down the Blue Ridge Parkway with his brother.

Another three-wheeler, a gas-powered Freeway made in 1982 by HM Vehicles, was also in the sale. According to the catalog, the green single seater with fiberglass body was made in response to the 1970s energy crisis. A New Jersey trade buyer drove it off for $2,125.

The sale proffered four lots of meteorites: two lots of assorted fragments and two lots of larger individual meteorites. Both of the larger examples were from Campo del Cielo, Argentina, and sold to the same buyer — a private collector in Pennsylvania. First up was a 33-pound chunk found by Rockgems in March 2004 that flew to $3,125; following it across the block was an 80-pound example that soared to $5,313.

Leading the fine art category at $2,813 was “Couleurs enlaces dans le fil de fer,” a lithograph by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), numbering 29 from an edition of 75. A buyer in the Netherlands had the prevailing bid.

A 1940s black jughead hat, accurately cataloged as “profusely covered with pins and badges,” may have been the sleeper of the event, bringing $2,000 from a buyer in Florida.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Nye & Company’s next Estate Treasures Auction is scheduled for July 31-August 1; it will be followed September 11-12 by Country House Splendor; Featuring Property from the Estate of Barbara Mallory Hathaway.

For additional information, www.nyeandcompany.com, info@nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.