BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – Standing tallest at Nye & Company’s September 2 Estates Treasures Auction was a bronze fountain titled “Scherzo” by American artist Harriet Whitney Frishmuth (1880-1980). Estimated at $25/50,000, the figure was a smaller version of a larger fountain and came from the estate of Margaret Hull Chalif. Its fresh-to-the-market status, rich patina and conservative estimate enticed bidders and it sold to a private collector in the United States bidding on the phone for $61,500 with buyer’s premium, underbid by an East Coast private collector bidding online.

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.