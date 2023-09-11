NYC Fire Shield Crowns Inaugural Fire Antiques Auction

HANOVER, PENN. — On September 8, Ryan and Elyse TreDenick and Fire Antiques conducted their first ever auction, offering 379 lots of fire antiques and memorabilia on the HiBid platform. Earning a strong $14,375 was an early New York City presentation shield front from the Brooklyn Eastern District that was described as “a stunning example.” It measured 12 inches tall and found a new home with a West Coast. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for more highlights from this inaugural sale in an upcoming issue.