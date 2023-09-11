11 Sep 2023 / 0 Comment

NYC Fire Shield Crowns Inaugural Fire Antiques Auction

Published: September 11, 2023

HANOVER, PENN. — On September 8, Ryan and Elyse TreDenick and Fire Antiques conducted their first ever auction, offering 379 lots of fire antiques and memorabilia on the HiBid platform. Earning a strong $14,375 was an early New York City presentation shield front from the Brooklyn Eastern District that was described as “a stunning example.” It measured 12 inches tall and found a new home with a West Coast. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for more highlights from this inaugural sale in an upcoming issue.



   
You might also like

      Calendar of Events

      • Featured Events