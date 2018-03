NEW YORK CITY — Bibliophiles have taken over Manhattan in what is unofficially known as New York Rare Book Week, March 8-11. It began the evening of March 8 when the “pinnacle of book fairs — Sandy Smith’s New York International Antiquarian Book Fair — opened with a preview at the Park Avenue Armory. Featuring more than 200 of the finest US and international dealers (representing 19 countries), the fair presents a treasure trove of diverse material for seasoned connoisseurs and new collectors spanning rare books, maps, illuminated manuscripts, historical documents and more. Show hours are Friday, March 9, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, March 10, noon to 7 pm; and Sunday, March 11, noon to 5 pm. The Park Avenue Armory is at 643 Park Avenue. For information, 212-777-5218 or www.nybookfair.com.