NW Coast Transformation Totem Ascends At Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – A Northwest Coast Indian carved and painted whale transformation totem pole sold for $17,136 at Pook & Pook’s March 24 Native American Indian auction. The pole had been estimated $1,6/2,200. Pook dated the 43-inch work to the mid/late Nineteenth Century and said it was probably from the Haida people. The theme of transformation appears often in Native Northwest Coast culture, where humans and animals change form and ascend realms and identities. There are families who trace their lineage back to animals such as bears or killer whales. The present totem features a man on bottom, a long killer whale at middle and an eagle atop.

