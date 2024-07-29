‘Nuestra Señora del Rosario’ Ascends In Santa Fe Art Auction’s New Mexico Sale

SANTA FE, N.M. — On day two of Santa Fe Art Auction’s New Mexico sale, Alcario Otero’s (b 1951) carved wood figure of “Nuestra Señora del Rosario,” 1999, sold for $7,380. The figure with gesso, pigments and a silver crown by Juan López is derived from Catholic devotional themes and was inscribed underneath the base: Lady of the / Rosario / Alcario / Otero / “99.” Measuring 36¼ by 22½ by 9 inches, the figure, known as a bulto, was from the Paul Rhetts collection, New Mexico, a well-known scholar on Spanish Colonial art. It had a long exhibition history throughout New Mexico and the Southwest in the exhibit “Our Saints Among Us: 400 Years of New Mexican Devotional Art” from 1997-2002, and was featured in the accompanying book (published 1998). Santa Fe Art Auction’s annual sale dedicated to collectors of New Mexico material culture offered 300 lots that span the state’s diversity. Early furniture, paintings, carvings, tinsmithing and artifacts that developed from influences of Spain, Mexico and South America from the Sixteenth Century to today were featured. More highlights follow in a later review.