November Landscape Leads Neue’s June Auction

BEECHWOOD, OHIO — A wintry landscape by Ivan Federovich Choultse (Russian/French, 1874-1913) titled “Soir de Novembre (November Evening)” was at the head of Neue Auctions’ June 29 “Oh, Lovely June!” auction. Earning $46,125 from a Latvian buyer against an estimate of $15/25,000, the 32-by-37½-inch framed oil on canvas had provenance to Wunderly Galleries, Pittsburgh, Penn., as well as Henry T. Bannon of Portsmouth, Ohio, and his Elyria, Ohio, descendants. An upcoming issue will feature more highlights from this 337-lot sale, which was about 80 percent sold by lot.