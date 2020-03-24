Notice: We Have Suspended Print, Weekly Issues Continue With E-Edition

NEWTOWN, CONN.— Notice was sent on page 1 of the April 3 issue of Antiques and The Arts Weekly that the Bee Publishing Company was temporarily suspending the printed newspaper until the worst of the Coronavirus crisis abates. To view that letter, please click here.

The issues are still rolling—for all to read freely—every week within our E-Edition format: a digital replica of the newspaper. The latest E-Edition issue goes live on our website at www.AntiquesAndTheArts.com every Wednesday and subscribers are e-mailed the issue within the “My Headline News” e-mail blast that is sent the same day.

-If you have not received that e-mail blast and would like to, you may sign up by clicking here.

-If you have signed up for the e-mail blast but are still not receiving it, please check your spam folder and whitelist us as a sender.

-If you missed an issue, you may view the E-Edition archive here.

However many issues the print suspension lasts, those weeks will be added to your active subscription period.

We intend to resume our print issues as soon as possible.

With any questions, please call 203-426-8036 or email antiques@thebee.com.