Not So Itsy-Bitsy Sales At Fontaine - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — The lights are still on for Tiffany lamps’ continuing popularity, taking center stage in the important fine and decorative arts auction at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery on May 21. The top two lots tied at $37,500, both table lamps, the first in line with an unusual spiderlike motif ($30/50,000). In contrast to its sunny “Daffodil” co-star, the “Spider” table lamp resembles a long-legged arachnid crouched over its stained glass lamp shade web and sold to a phone bidder. Prices given with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For those with less creepy-crawly interests, a more extensive report of this sale will follow in a future issue.