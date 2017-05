DALLAS, TEXAS — Norman Rockwell’s “Study for Triple Self Portrait,” an oil study for the artist’s self-described 1960 Saturday Evening Post “masterpiece,” sold for $1,332,500, on Wednesday, May 3, setting a new world record for an oil study by the artist. The record-setting Rockwell led Heritage Auctions’ $4.5 million American art auction, which realized a 96 percent sell-through rate by value.

“Wednesday’s American art auction was unbelievably exciting,” said Aviva Lehmann, director of American art. “We exceeded the aggregate high estimate by over one million dollars, set a new auction record for a Rockwell study, and, combined with the number of active bidders for the Sandzén that reached a final sale price as the third highest price for the artist at auction, demonstrated Heritage Auctions’ solid strength.”

Once relegated to a Milwaukee school’s storage room, Birger Sandzén’s “Creek at Twilight” sold for $516,500, well above its estimate. Net proceeds of the work will be set aside to fund college scholarships for Washington High School graduates.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium. Look for a full review of the auction in a future edition.