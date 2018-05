DALLAS — Even those who don’t study art know Norman Rockwell, the iconic Twentieth-Century American artist. So, it is understandable that interest was extremely high in Heritage Auctions’ American Art auction, which offered 10 works by Rockwell, including paintings, Saturday Evening Post covers and studies. The top lot, Norman Rockwell’s “Ben Franklin’s Sesquicentennial,” selling at $762,500, is an oil-on-canvas painting that was commissioned in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and was The Saturday Evening Post cover, May 29, 1926. The image is Rockwell’s only cover illustration featuring a Founding Father, and on July 4, 1976, it was reproduced on the cover of the Chicago Tribune Magazine, kicking off the bicentennial year. Adding to its luster, the painting was once owned by actress Debbie Reynolds and was included in 12 major exhibitions nationwide since the early 1970s. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.