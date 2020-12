PHILADELPHIA – Freeman’s conducted its signature American art and Pennsylvania Impressionists sale on December 6, showcasing a large number of American Twentieth Century icons, such as Norman Rockwell, John Singer Sargent, Fitz Henry Lane, Horace Pippin and Bessie Potter Vonnoh. It was also an opportunity for collectors to acquire examples of paintings by Pennsylvania Impressionists, including works by two of the movement’s greats, Daniel Garber and Edward Willis Redfield. Leading the sale as expected was Norman Rockwell’s 1929 painted advertisement “The Melody Stilled by Cold,” making its auction debut with Freeman’s. Finishing at $519,000, including buyer’s premium, the painting, commissioned by Capitol Boilers & Radiators, shows a violinist interrupting his tune to warm his hands. It is an early example of Rockwell’s achievement in blurring the line between advertisement and fine art. It was purchased by a private collector.

Garber’s “The Last of Winter” reached $435,000, inclusive of premium. The painting is a testament to Garber’s attention to detail, from the boy walking home to the vines inching across the house’s side. An important early work by Garber, announcing his pivotal landscapes of the late 1910s, this work was widely exhibited during the artist’s career. It was in the private collection of Harold D. Saylor, Garber’s most loyal patron, along with four other works in the sale. A more extensive review of the sale will follow.