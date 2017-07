DETROIT – Marshall Fredericks’s (1908-1998) two-part bronze sculpture “Nordic Swan And Ugly Duckling” swooped in to lead a selection of fine art and decorative art offered by DuMouchelles in its July 14-16 catalog auction. Settling at $80,600, including premium, the signed piece, cast in 1962, had been purchased directly from Fredericks in the 1970s.

The duckling measures 10‚½ by 12 by 10‚½ inches and was separate from the sculpture of the swan at 55 by 45 inches. The previous base was no longer included, according to Nanette Poole at DuMouchelles, but a newly supplied base did not dampen the enthusiasm of the private collector who successfully bid on the piece. There is a similar sculpture in the Frederick Meijer Park in Grand Rapids, Mich.

A complete report on this sale will appear in a future issue.