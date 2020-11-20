No Regrets For Artcurial’s Penitent Magdalene

PARIS – A highlight of the Old Master and Nineteenth Century Art sale at Artcurial on Wednesday, November 18, was a painting of the Penitent Magdalene by Salai, Leonardo de Vinci’s closest collaborator. Identified by art historians, this oil on panel is an important discovery, one of very few works recognized as being by his hand, and its style reflecting a close connection to the technique of the master, Leonardo da Vinci. With department director Matthieu Fournier at the podium, the painting sparked an intense battle between telephone bidders, finally selling for $2,076,550 to an American collector. The result set a new world record auction price for a work by the artist and it was the top lot in a sale that achieved a total of $6.8 million. For information, www.artcurial.com.