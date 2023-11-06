Nineteenth Century Tin Keeps Powder Dry For Rich Penn, Leads Three-Day Auction

Published: November 6, 2023
WATERLOO, IOWA — The Rich Penn fall 2023 auction on November 3-5 took collectors on a journey through approximately 1,700 lots that celebrated American ingenuity, whimsical artistry and craftsmanship. Among a diverse selection with appeal to a wide range of collectors, the auction devoted 600 lots to a vast collection of gun powder tins, kegs and hunting-related material. A gunpowder can with three plump quail depicted and advertising “Quail Shooting” was rare, manufactured by the California Powder Works of Santa Cruz, Calif., circa 1870-80, and sold for $9,760, including buyer’s premium. The 4-inch-high, half-pound tin featured paper labels front and back. California Powder Works was a pioneering American explosive powder manufacturing company located west of the Rocky Mountains. During the Civil War supplies of gunpowder to California’s mining and road-building industries were disrupted, necessitating a local manufacturer. The company was incorporated in 1861 and began manufacturing gunpowder in May 1864. Watch for more highlights from this sale to come.
November 6, 2023
November 6, 2023
November 6, 2023
