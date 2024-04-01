Nineteenth Century Palace Size Sultanabad Rug Highlights Material Culture Auction

PHILADELPHIA — The March 27 auction, Oriental Rugs From American Estates, conducted by Material Culture, featured more than 430 rugs and other tapestries sourced from estates across America. Leading the sale was a late Nineteenth Century Sultanabad rug from Persia. Estimated at $2/4,000, the $13,000 result, with buyer’s premium, achieved for this approximately 16-by-24-foot wool and cotton rug was a pleasant surprise for the auction house. The central pattern of repeating red, light blue and yellow floral medallions on a dark blue background was framed by several primarily red borders of varying widths and patterns. A complete review of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.