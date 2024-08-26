Nineteenth Century Louis Vuitton Trunk Packs Winning Bid At Copake Auction

Published: August 26, 2024
COPAKE, N.Y. — On August 24, Copake Auction conducted an unreserved estate auction of more than 900 lots. The sale featured two prominent collections with additions from other regional estates. Leading the day was an original Nineteenth Century Louis Vuitton trunk, which sold for $7,813, including buyer’s premium. Just as the outside was original, so was the trunk’s interior compartment. Featuring stamped hardware, the 43½-by-22-by-23-inch trunk had cast metal side handles and was marked “2” on its side. In addition to items from a 40-year collection from antiques dealers Ed and Anita Holden, the sale offered the second session of the estate of actor Edward Herrmann (1943-2014). A later review will discuss additional highlights.
